IDenta Corp.: 2 Million Dollar Contract for IDenta Corp Products Signed by the French Ministry of the Interior

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2018 / IDenta Corp (OTC PINK: IDTA), a worldwide leader in the development of Drug, Drug Precursor and Explosive Detection and Identification field kits, today announced a contract with the French Ministry of the Interior valued at 2 million dollars. The contract is for four years, during which time IDenta will supply products for government agencies throughout the country. The contract was signed in France by IDenta's representative. France is a worldwide leader in science and technology and IDenta is proud to be an integral part of this leadership now, and into the future.

Amichai Glattstein, COO of IDenta, said, "This is a tremendous achievement for IDenta. It is the largest contract since the company's inception. IDenta has undergone significant changes in recent times, including restructuring, product development, expansion of activities and entry into new markets. The Company will continue to act as a leader in its field for the benefit of both its customers and its shareholders".

About IDenta Corp.

Since 2002, IDenta Corporation and its subsidiary IDenta Ltd have been recognized as a worldwide leader in the development of proprietary on-site Drug, Drug Precursor, and Explosive Detection kits. IDenta Corp. develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional and civil markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements contained herein may be, within the meaning of the federal securities laws, "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof, and the company does not undertake any responsibility to update any of these statements in the future.

Company Contact Information:

Amichai Glattstein, COO

Tel: +972-2-5872220

E: amichai@identa-corp.com

SOURCE: IDenta Corp