EarthWater Limited: EarthWater Car 23 Driven by Gray Gaulding in the NASCAR TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway in Phoenix with Amazon Exclusives

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2018 / EarthWater RACING is back on the track at ISM Raceway in Phoenix in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series for the TicketGuardian 500. Additionally, EarthWater, which is available on Amazon Exclusives, is proud to welcome Amazon on the Car 23 - LIVE on FOX TV.

EarthWater RACING Driver, Gray Gaulding was interviewed before boarding on a flight to Phoenix and asked what do you want your fans to know? "I want to thank my fans for all their support and to EarthWater. I have truly noticed a difference drinking FulHum before and after my races. I feel more energized and most importantly hydrated. Since I have partnered up with EarthWater, my fans have been coming to me telling me they feel the positive effects of drinking EarthWater. I love being able to share a product I consume with my fans."

CJ Comu, Founder and CEO of EarthWater stated, "It's exciting to continue to expand the EarthWater brand in Phoenix, AZ this weekend as the BK Racing Team continues with the run for the cup this season. Thanks to the millions of fans watching the race on TV and prayers to the Drivers racing in 750 Horse Powered engines travelling at speeds of up to 200 MPH on the Track. Go Car 23."

NASCAR CUP SERIES TV SCHEDULE - (ALL TIMES ARE EST)

Friday, March 9th

12:35 pm: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live)

5:15 pm: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)

Saturday, March 10th

12:05 pm: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series second practice, FS1 (Follow live)

2:30 pm: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live)

Sunday, March 11th

3:30 pm: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series TicketGuardian 500, FOX (312 laps, 312 miles) (Follow live)

About EarthWater Limited

EarthWater Limited is a health and wellness company and manufacturer of Mineral Infused High-Alkaline Beverages. The FulHum and Zenful brands use a 100% natural, proprietary blend of organic Fluvic and Humic complexes mined from deep within the Earth's surface. Fulvic and Humic minerals are believed to have properties which detoxify free radicals and improve absorption of key nutrients. EarthWater products are sold online, exclusively by Amazon. To engage with EarthWater online, you are encouraged to 'like,' 'follow' and 'share' on the brand's social media pages. EarthWater inquiries can be made via email to info@earthwater.com or visit us at www.EarthWater.com

About BK Racing

BK Racing is a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Racing team headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The team was founded in 2012 after the owners acquired Red Bull Racing. BK Racing's staff of highly skilled mechanics and engineers fields the No. 23 & 83 entries in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series as a Toyota Racing team. The 2017 season will be BK Racing's 6th consecutive full-time season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Follow BK Racing on Twitter @BKRacing_2383, Facebook, and Instagram @bkracing_2383 or visit BK Racing online.

About Amazon Exclusives

Amazon Exclusives showcases sellers who have chosen to sell their products only on the Amazon Marketplace and through their own websites and physical stores. We have a collection of exciting new technologies and innovative brands to suit any customer, from Shoes to Sports & Outdoors to Electronics. All products in the Amazon Exclusives Store are fulfilled by Amazon, giving more benefits for Prime customers. Prime-eligible items can be returned within 30 days of receipt of shipment in most cases.

More Info: https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Exclusives/b?ie=UTF8&node=11024013011

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is an American family-owned and operated business venture that sanctions and governs multiple auto-racing sports events. Bill France Sr. founded the company in 1948 and his grandson Brian France became its CEO in 2003. NASCAR is motorsport's preeminent stock-car racing organization. The three largest racing-series sanctioned by this company are the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. NASCAR is second to the National Football League among professional sports franchises in terms of television viewers and fans in the United States. Internationally, its races are broadcast on television in over 150 countries. Fortune 500 companies sponsor NASCAR more than any other motor sport.www.NASCAR.com

SOURCE: EarthWater Limited