Bottomline Technologies, Inc.: Bottomline Technologies Privacy and Data Security Solution Purchased by Henry Ford Health System

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline Technologies (http://www.bottomline.com/us) (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of technology solutions that help create simple, secure and streamlined patient experiences, is pleased to announce that Henry Ford Health System has purchased Bottomline's Privacy and Data Security software solution to strengthen its cybersecurity measures.

Healthcare organizations, like other industries, are prime targets for cyber criminals because of the depth and breadth of personal and financial information they require and retain.

Bottomline's non-invasive monitoring solution will enable Henry Ford to monitor user activity and proactively flag suspicious activity. Through a combination of monitoring, behavioral analytics and clinical context, Bottomline's solution creates a baseline for normal user behavior specific to Henry Ford, enabling easy identification and prioritization of anomalies and activities that warrant scrutiny.

"Safeguarding our patients' health information is our first priority," says Meredith Harper, Henry Ford's Chief Information Privacy & Security Officer. "We routinely review our security measures and look for opportunities to strengthen them through enhanced technology, training and education. This software is another tool in our cybersecurity toolbelt."

"Because we developed a solution to meet the specific needs of healthcare organizations, our advanced user behavior analytics provides a truly powerful tool that strengthens organizations ability to minimize the risk of inappropriate activity that leads to data breaches," said Boaz Krelbaum, General Manager, Cyber Security at Bottomline. "This is an excellent next step in Henry Ford's ongoing commitment to protect its patients' health information."

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), an innovator in business payment automation technology for 30 years, helps companies make complex business payments simple, secure and streamlined.

The proof of our success lies in the fact that Bottomline's solutions are being used by thousands of Corporations and Banks worldwide to dramatically improve cash management and rapidly gain full control over payments.

Our healthcare division helps more than 1,500 healthcare organizations create patient experiences that are simple, secure and seamless, with solutions that include privacy and data security, eCapture, eSignature, and on-demand forms.

Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, we delight our customers through offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

