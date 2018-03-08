The "Nematicides Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Nematicides Market is expected to reach USD 1,344.5 million by 2023, supported by a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

The research report titled "Nematicides Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2018-2023)" provides an in-depth analysis of nematicides market in five regions and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market share, recent developments, and forecast till 2023.

The growth of this market is mainly driven by growing need to increase crop yield and quality, growing reduction in the arable land, benefit of higher crop quality and yield with the use of nematicides, and rising organic farming and demand for organic food. However, environmental and human hazards with the use of chemical nematicides, strict government regulations on the use of pesticides, and development of transgenic crops are the major factors restraining growth of this market to some extent.

Scope of the Report

Market by Product Type

Chemical

Fumigants

Carbamates

Organophosphate

Biological

Market by Form

Liquid form

Solid form

Market by Mode of Application

Fumigation

Irrigation

Spraying

Seed Treatment

Market by Crop Type

Fruits and Vegetables

Oilseeds

Cereals Grains

Other Crops

Companies Mentioned

Bayer CropScience AG

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Syngenta

FMC Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Monsanto Company

Nufarm Limited

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

AMVAC Chemical Corporation

Brandt Consolidated Inc.

Isagro S.p.A.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

Certis USA L.L.C.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hrwp5n/nematicides?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180308005824/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Agrochemicals and Fertilizers