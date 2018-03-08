The "Nematicides Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Nematicides Market is expected to reach USD 1,344.5 million by 2023, supported by a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.
The research report titled "Nematicides Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2018-2023)" provides an in-depth analysis of nematicides market in five regions and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market share, recent developments, and forecast till 2023.
The growth of this market is mainly driven by growing need to increase crop yield and quality, growing reduction in the arable land, benefit of higher crop quality and yield with the use of nematicides, and rising organic farming and demand for organic food. However, environmental and human hazards with the use of chemical nematicides, strict government regulations on the use of pesticides, and development of transgenic crops are the major factors restraining growth of this market to some extent.
Scope of the Report
- Market by Product Type
- Chemical
- Fumigants
- Carbamates
- Organophosphate
- Biological
Market by Form
- Liquid form
- Solid form
Market by Mode of Application
- Fumigation
- Irrigation
- Spraying
- Seed Treatment
Market by Crop Type
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Oilseeds
- Cereals Grains
- Other Crops
Companies Mentioned
- Bayer CropScience AG
- BASF SE
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Syngenta
- FMC Corporation
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Monsanto Company
- Nufarm Limited
- ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.
- AMVAC Chemical Corporation
- Brandt Consolidated Inc.
- Isagro S.p.A.
- Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.
- Certis USA L.L.C.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hrwp5n/nematicides?w=4.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180308005824/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Agrochemicals and Fertilizers