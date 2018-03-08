sprite-preloader
Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, March 8

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/03/2018) of £62.72m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/03/2018) of £49.86m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 02/03/2018 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*243.23p 20,500,000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*237.9p
Ordinary share price243.50p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV0.11%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share100.59p 12,780,083
ZDP share price106.00p
Premium to NAV5.38%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2017 to 02/03/2018

Name of company% of portfolio
1Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p2.81
2StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p2.53
3Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p2.05
4Randall & Quilter Investment GBp22.01
5Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p2.00
6De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p1.99
7DiscoverIE Group Plc GBp 51.99
8McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p1.95
9Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary1.87
10Amino Technologies Plc GBp 11.85
11Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p1.85
12Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.83
13Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.51.80
14Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p1.72
15Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p1.68
16Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary1.64
17Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 101.61
18Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p1.58
19Shoe Zone (Holdings) Limited Ordinary 1p1.54
20Premier Asset Management Group Ltd1.52

© 2018 PR Newswire