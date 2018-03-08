Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, March 8
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/03/2018) of £62.72m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/03/2018) of £49.86m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 02/03/2018 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|243.23p
|20,500,000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|237.9p
|Ordinary share price
|243.50p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|0.11%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|100.59p
|12,780,083
|ZDP share price
|106.00p
|Premium to NAV
|5.38%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2017 to 02/03/2018
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.81
|2
|StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.53
|3
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|2.05
|4
|Randall & Quilter Investment GBp2
|2.01
|5
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|2.00
|6
|De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p
|1.99
|7
|DiscoverIE Group Plc GBp 5
|1.99
|8
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|1.95
|9
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|1.87
|10
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|1.85
|11
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.85
|12
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|1.83
|13
|Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5
|1.80
|14
|Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|1.72
|15
|Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.68
|16
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary
|1.64
|17
|Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 10
|1.61
|18
|Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p
|1.58
|19
|Shoe Zone (Holdings) Limited Ordinary 1p
|1.54
|20
|Premier Asset Management Group Ltd
|1.52