ReLicense Appoints Director Nordic Region

European Second Hand Software Company Expands into Scandinavia

The German Second Hand software company ReLicense AG is taking yet another important step in its Europe-wide expansion. In order to win and support additional customers in Scandinavia, ReLicense appointed Michael H. Vilain to the newly created position of Director Nordic Region. The Scandinavian Regional office is located in Copenhagen and has started serving Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark from the 5th of March 2018.

Harry Voortmann, CEO ReLicense AG, says: "We are glad to announce Michael H. Vilain for Scandinavia as one of the relevant regions in Europe. An IT and software sales executive with a proven track record with industry leaders, Michael is a substantial reinforcement of our European team. With his expertise in the enterprise software supply chain and partner sales, he will be a major contributor for the overall ReLicense success."

Michael H. Vilain comments: "I am excited to join one of the market leaders in this fast growing software segment in Europe and devoted to make my home Nordic region another growth driver of ReLicense. Knowing the market, for me ReLicense was the only European choice."

The Danish native Michael H. Vilain (50) has 30 years of international experience in sales management for high-tech industry leaders in IT and computer software, both in enterprise and midmarket segments. He has successfully built up international software sales teams in direct as well as in indirect channels. Vilain has earned a Master Degree in economics from Copenhagen Business School.

ReLicense AG was founded in 2008 by an experienced team of second hand software specialists with the aim to become one of the leading European second hand software trade companies.