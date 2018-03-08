24 Solutions Chooses Clavister to Develop Secure Swedish Cloud Services

ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clavister (NASDAQ: CLAV), a leader in high performance network security solutions and 24 Solutions, a Swedish based cloud service provider, announce that Clavister's security products will be offered as ready-to-use cloud services by 24 Solutions for their customers.

This partnership will involve packaging Clavister's Virtual Next Generation Firewall as well as other security products - such as Identity Management - with 24 Solutions' dedicated secure cloud services. The concept is that the virtual security products will be offered as cloud services, without the need for local installations and lifecycle management.

"We share a similar vision of offering "Security by Sweden' products and solutions, with a strong focus on security and integrity. The security products Clavister offers fit perfectly into our value proposition and the overall delivery we want to make to our customers,' says 24 Solutions' Managing Director Magnus Mårtensson.

Clavister's Director for Sales Nordics, Jan Nahlbom, is also looking forward to the partnership, stating that the unique knowledge and experience 24 Solutions has in cloud services and security (e.g. PCI DSS) means that Clavister gets a forward thinking and innovative partner in the field of security and compliance. "The cloud services from 24 Solutions are both delivered and operated from Stockholm, and with its infrastructure placed in a protected environment, it's difficult to find safer cloud architecture,' says Nahlbom.

About 24 Solutions

24 Solutions specializes in security and availability of Cloud and Hybrid IT. Their solutions provide the needed functionality to store, protect, and manage customers' data at all times, in either secure data centers or in the cloud. Their clients include some of Sweden's largest companies in the payment, FinTech, logistics, transportation and pharmaceutical industries.24 Solutions security certifications include ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001 and PCI DSS since 2010.

CONTACT:

For media requests or additional information please contact:

Sam Coleman, Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications

Sam.coleman@clavister.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/clavister/r/24-solutions-chooses-clavister-to-develop-secure-swedish-cloud-services,c2468429

The following files are available for download: