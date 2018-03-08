

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Target Corp. might be allowing its employees in stores to wear casuals, especially jeans on weekends.



Earlier last year, Target has told its employees that they will be allowed to wear jeans on the weekends if there is an increase in same-store sales for the year. The company achieved an increase of 1.3 percent, compared to a decline last year. While attending the annual investors meeting, Target CEO Brian Cornell said he is expecting 'to see a lot more denim.'



In 2014, the company had allowed a new dress code for its headquarters staff in Minneapolis, deviating from its professional attire to business casuals, including jeans. The company has been strict in its attire policy that men should wear coats or ties and women jackets over sleeveless blouses. Casual wears were allowed only on Fridays at the headquarters.



Allowing casual were for office workers, the company had said, 'we also know that life's a little easier when we have more choices - less dry cleaning.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX