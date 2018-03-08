EXCHANGE NOTICE 8 MARCH 2018 WARRANTS



NEW IDENTIFIERS FOR WARRANTS WITH WÄRTSILÄ CORPORATION AS UNDERLYING



Identifiers of warrants with Wärtsilä Corporation's share as underlying instrument will change. New identifiers are valid as of 9 March 2018. Please find new warrant identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 8.3.2018 WARRANTIT



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=667720