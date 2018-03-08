EXCHANGE NOTICE 8 MARCH 2018 WARRANTS
NEW IDENTIFIERS FOR WARRANTS WITH WÄRTSILÄ CORPORATION AS UNDERLYING
Identifiers of warrants with Wärtsilä Corporation's share as underlying instrument will change. New identifiers are valid as of 9 March 2018. Please find new warrant identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
TIEDOTE 8.3.2018 WARRANTIT
WÄRTSILÄ OYJ ABP:N WARRANTTIEN UUDET PERUSTIEDOT
Warranttien, joiden kohde-etuutena on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp:n osake, perustiedot muuttuvat. Uudet perustiedot ovat voimassa 9.3.2018 alkaen. Warranttien uudet perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=667720
NEW IDENTIFIERS FOR WARRANTS WITH WÄRTSILÄ CORPORATION AS UNDERLYING
Identifiers of warrants with Wärtsilä Corporation's share as underlying instrument will change. New identifiers are valid as of 9 March 2018. Please find new warrant identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
TIEDOTE 8.3.2018 WARRANTIT
WÄRTSILÄ OYJ ABP:N WARRANTTIEN UUDET PERUSTIEDOT
Warranttien, joiden kohde-etuutena on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp:n osake, perustiedot muuttuvat. Uudet perustiedot ovat voimassa 9.3.2018 alkaen. Warranttien uudet perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=667720