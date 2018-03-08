London's FTSE 250 was up 0.9% to 19,956.67 in afternoon trade on Thursday. Defence contractor Ultra Electronics was the standout gainer, a move traders attributed to the company's ongoing buyback. Drinks maker Britvic fizzed higher as Morgan Stanley upped the stock to 'overweight' from 'equalweight' and lifted the price target to 870p from 680p. "Britvic is navigating the challenge of rising input costs through cost savings and selective price increases. Uncertainty remains regarding the sugar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...