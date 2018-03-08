Falkland Islands-focussed specialist services group FIH updated the market on its expected trading performance for the year ending 31 March on Thursday, reporting that based on management results for the 10 months to January and on current levels of trading activity, it now expected overall underlying pre-tax profits would be higher than previously anticipated. The AIM-traded firm said they would also be "materially ahead" of last year's results, which showed underlying pre-tax profit of £2.4m. ...

