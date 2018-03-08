Wireless tracking, monitoring and protection technology specialist Starcom announced its final results for the year ended 31 December on Thursday, reporting a 6% increase in revenue to $5.4m. The AIM-traded firm said its gross profits significantly increased through the year, rising 46% to $2.1m, while its gross margin improved to 38.2% from 27.7% in 2016. It made an EBITDA loss, excluding its share options provision, of $0.19m, narrowing from $0.78m after also adjusting for inventory write ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...