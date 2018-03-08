Turnaround specialist Melrose Industries said on Thursday that its shareholders and the European Commission have backed its £7.4bn hostile bid for engineer GKN. At a general meeting earlier in the day, Melrose shareholders passed both resolutions in connection with the proposed acquisition. Meanwhile, the European Commission gave its anti-trust clearance for the deal. The news came on the same day that GKN presented further details on how it plans to transform the Driveline business through ...

