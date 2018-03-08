

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Holocaust Museum in the United States has rescinded an award it bestowed on Myanmar Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi citing her failure to condemn and stop persecution of Rohingya Muslims.



The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum honored the Nobel Peace prize winner with the first Elie Wiesel Award in 2012 for her advocacy for freedom and human rights.



But in an open letter to her - published on Wednesday - the Museum said The National League for Democracy, under Suu Kyi's leadership, refused to cooperate with United Nations investigators, promulgated hateful rhetoric against the Rohingya community, and denied access to and cracked down on journalists trying to uncover the scope of the crimes in Rakhine State.



Sara J. Bloomfield, director of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, called on Suu Kyi to lead an effort to review and amend the 1982 Citizenship Law, which has rendered most Rohingya stateless, so that it is aligned with international standards and allows equal access to full citizenship rights regardless of ethnicity.



