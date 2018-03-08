

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Clothing manufacturer Topson Downs has issued a voluntary recall of about 30,000 pairs of its Cat & Jack Girls' Star Studded Skinny Jeans, which the company sold exclusively through Target stores.



The recall was initiated after customer complained about being injured by tiny metal stars on the jeans. The company said it received six reports of metal stars detaching, including five reports of lacerations.



The jean were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide and online at target.com from September 2017 through November 2017 for about $18.



The company has asked customers to stop wearing the jeans immediately and return them to any Target store for a full refund.



