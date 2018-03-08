Dovre Group Plc ANNOUNCEMENT 8.3.2018 Dovre Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 8.3.2018 In the Helsinki Stock Exchange Trade date 8.3.2018 Bourse trade Buy Share DOV1V Amount 12 500 Shares Average price/ share 0,2624 EUR Total cost 3 280,00 EUR Dovre Group Plc now holds a total of 760 446 shares including the shares repurchased on 8.3.2018 On behalf of Dovre Group Plc Nordea Bank AB (publ), Finnish Branch Janne Sarvikivi Ilari Isomäki For more information, please contact: Dovre Group Plc Patrick von Essen, CEO of Dovre Group Plc Tel. 020 436 2000 patrick.essen@dovregroup.com www.dovregroup.com



