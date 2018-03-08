The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Wärtsilä Corporation (Wärtsilä) held on March 8, 2018, approved a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by three (3) new ordinary shares (3:1). The Ex-date is March 9, 2018. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and forwards in Wärtsilä (WRT1V3).



