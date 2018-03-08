Nova Scotia Business Inc.: NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, THE NEXT WAVE IN OCEAN TECHNOLOGY

Halifax, Nova Scotia, March 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Part of Canada's Ocean Supercluster (https://oceansupercluster.ca/), Nova Scotia is bringing 14 of its most innovative companies to London, UK, for Oceanology International 2018 (http://www.oceanologyinternational.com/), March 13 to 15. Surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean, Nova Scotia is building on its international reputation in ocean observation, bringing world-class designers, manufacturers, experts and innovators to showcase their latest products and services in fields such as underwater acoustics and imaging, marine communication and navigation, robotics, and sensors.

"For Nova Scotia, this is an incredible opportunity to demonstrate the world-class work our companies are doing in ocean technology, and how it's driving our ocean economy" said Laurel Broten, President & CEO of Nova Scotia Business Inc., the province's business development agency. "Our province is home to companies who are leaders in their fields, which involves a multitude of ocean-related industries. We also have the highest concentration of oceans-related Ph.Ds in Canada, and are leading the way in research and innovation."

With the longest coastline in the world, Canada has a global advantage in the oceans industry and has recently committed up to $250 million of investment in the sector over the next five years. With an expected impact of thousands of jobs, and billions of dollars in GDP growth, Nova Scotia companies are uniquely positioned to be leaders in everything from ocean technology and observation, to marine-centric defence and security, to transportation and energy.

At the centre of the ocean technology boom, Nova Scotia is building its industry infrastructure through the Centre for Ocean Ventures & Entrepreneurship (COVE (http://coveocean.com/)), the region's collaborative space for ocean technology businesses, start-ups, researchers, and marine-based and service businesses. The space allows both local and global businesses to collaborate and take advantage of the province's 300 ocean-related companies, 60 high-tech innovators, and high concentration of oceans-related researchers.

Dynamic System Analysis Ltd. (http://www.dsa-ltd.ca/) (booth E400) works with ocean engineers, naval architects, oceanographers - anybody with business in the water - to assess the motions and loads on vessels, structures, lines, and technologies in marine environments. "We're looking forward to meeting with companies across the ocean technology sector. We're especially interested in the companies being featured in the new Aquaculture stream presentation."

Enginuity Inc. (https://www.enginuityinc.ca/) (booth E400) offers a full spectrum of structural, metallurgical and electrical engineering, along with 'go-to-market' assistance. The company focuses on innovative, technical problem solving across a wide range of fields and applications.

GeoForce Group Limited (http://www.geoforcegroup.com/) (booth E401) has developed a digital high-resolution sub bottom profiler with negative polarity high volts output, eliminating the need to recover the towed body during survey operations. "We don't build anything we don't believe in."

GeoSpectrum Technologies Inc. (http://geospectrum.ca/) (booth E401) is making 2D and 3D particle motion more accessible to the industry with their line of M20 Particle Motion Sensors. Particle motion readings are made autonomous with a bottom-mounted system, which includes a frame, data logger, and battery pack.

Hawboldt Industries Ltd. (http://www.hawboldtind.com/) (booth E400), designer and manufacturer of marine winches and deck hardware, provides custom-designed, innovative products to customers across the world. "We're looking to connect with new potential partners in the ocean science, oil and gas, and workboat industries.

InnovaSea Systems, Inc. (booth E400) is a world leader in telemetry acoustic fish tracking and monitoring systems. "We'll be featuring our receivers with transponding capabilities, smaller tags with temperature and depth-sensors, and high-performance systems used for fish passage studies."

JASCO Applied Science (http://www.jasco.com/) (booth E400) is a world leader in the science of underwater sound, focusing on the potential effects on marine life. With offices in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Australia, JASCO provides a wide range of support. "We work with companies in all stages of environmental reviews and assessment of underwater sound for the renewable energy, oil and gas, marine construction, shipping, and defence sectors."

MetOcean Telematics (http://www.metocean.com/) (booth E400) is a world leader in integrated systems used for real-time environmental monitoring and an Iridium satellite product and service provider. "We are introducing and offering Iridium Certus Broadband, a product planned for commercial availability in mid-2018. Iridium NEXT is the next-generation satellite constellation, which replaces the existing network and provide broadband data speeds up to 1.4Mbps across 100% of the globe."

Ocean Sonics Ltd (http://www.oceansonics.com/) (booth E400) is meeting with new and existing international distributors to showcase new products, including inline battery pack cages, smart recorders, and drifter buoys. The company is seeking new distribution and partnership opportunities.

Pro-Oceanus Systems Inc. (http://www.pro-oceanus.com/) (booth E400) is releasing several new products with ocean technology applications and providing education and information on their new products. "Pro-Oceanus has been working with researchers for the past 20 years to solve their dissolved monitoring projects around the globe, from the ocean to groundwater to industrial systems."

Turbulent Research (http://www.turbulentresearch.com/) (booth E400) designs and manufactures a wide range of subsea and onshore devices using acoustic and electromagnetic technologies for applications in pipeline monitoring, inspection, positioning and pipeline inspection gauge tracking.

Xeos Technology (http://www.xeostech.com/) Inc. (booth E401) has been designing oceanographic beacons since 2004. "We've recently developed new tracking beacons for AUVs and UUVs, as well as beacons designed with special materials to prevent fouling in shallow warm waters. We're also developing a new line of oceanographic products that use GNSS for wave height and tide gauge measuring, and a new, low-cost, disposable surface current-tracker to be used in oil spill tracking."



Learn more about Nova Scotia's Ocean Technology sector (https://www.novascotiabusiness.com/business/oceans) and the Nova Scotia companies participating at Oceanology London 2018, or visit the Canada Pavilion, March 13 - 15, in London, UK (Booths # E400-401).

Nova Scotia Ocean Technology Industry Facts

More than 300 companies are involved primarily in the oceans-sector in Nova Scotia, including more than 60 innovators of new, high-tech products and services.

Oceans account for 15% of Nova Scotia's GDP, and the ocean-technology industry accounts for about 1/3rd of total research and development among Nova Scotia businesses.

The Canadian government has committed up to $250 million to ocean cluster development, driving millions into Nova Scotia's ocean economy. This investment will be matched dollar for dollar by the private sector.

As a result of the ocean supercluster, GDP impact is expected to be more than $14 billion over the next 10 years, positioning Canada as a global leader in the knowledge-based ocean economy.



Nova Scotia Business Inc (https://www.novascotiabusiness.com/). is the private-sector-led business development agency of Nova Scotia, Canada. We attract global investment to the province and work with our companies to be more successful exporters. Our clients benefit from our business advisory services, skill development and training, and support as they access global markets and succeed in the global economy.

