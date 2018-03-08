theLotter.com: "We Used to See Canadian Men Play US Lotteries, but Increasingly it's the Women Who Find Us"

TORONTO, Ontario, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The US Powerball offers a jackpot worth US$385 million on Saturday 10 March and hundreds of thousands of men and an increasing number of women are trying their luck online through theLotter.com, the London-based online ticket messenger service.

theLotter's spokesman Austin Weaver: "Canada continues to be our strongest growth market in 2018. After last year's 60% growth, the figures for the first quarter of 2018 look even more promising. An entirely new trend we're seeing as well is the massive increase in the number of women who buy online US Powerball tickets from Canada. One possible reason for this is that our two most recent multi-million-dollar jackpot winners were both women - a Panamanian woman won US$30 million in Florida through us, for example."

Meanwhile this week, US news outlets reported on 'Jane Doe', the winner of the largest Powerball jackpot in history. The woman, who had scooped up a staggering US$560 million, was so scared after her win that she hired bodyguards. This week, news came out that she's suing the New Hampshire Lottery Commission to "maintain her privacy and to have the trustee of a designated trust be the public face of the winning ticket."

Weaver also notices that many female lottery winners are keen on anonymity: "Thankfully theLotter is experienced in handling such privacy-related requests. Our Iraqi US jackpot winner's identity was kept secret by the Oregon Lottery to protect his safety. But at theLotter we also refrain from publishing surnames of winners if those winners prefer to remain anonymous. It's standard courtesy for us."

theLotter.com, a messenger service which legally purchases lottery tickets for overseas players, has helped people win $115 million Cdn. since 2002: late 2015 an Iraqi client won the $6.4 million US jackpot in Oregon. In the wake of his prize collection in Oregon, theLotter established a large operation in that state from which it safely and securely purchases its clients' US lottery tickets!

Most recently, theLotter has helped create lottery millionaires in Canada, El Salvador, Russia, Ukraine & Australia, and a Panamanian pensioner won $30 million in a US lottery! All big winner stories can be found here.



Contact: theLotter Media

Tel: +44 20 3150 0476

Email: media@thelotter.com