This research study focuses on the drive to operationalize capital and service costs favoring non-conventional business models (MES and MVS) in Poland over traditional capital-intensive purchasing and service models. The study also features a detailed elaboration on the legacy of public-private partnerships (PPP), framework agreement case studies, market opportunity, market size and penetration analysis coupled with merger and acquisitions and the competitive landscape, in addition to growth opportunities.

Key Market Dynamics

The high cost sensitivity among Poland public healthcare providers and their lasting limited access to capital funding are the key motivation for their consideration to adopt new purchasing and service models for capital imaging equipment.

Recent hospital infrastructure growth in Poland is expected to set high expectations in implementing the public-private partnership (PPP) models in Poland. In line with current global PPP trends, Poland shows a great adaption with PPP models and the recent research sates, by the end of 2016 all hospitals in Poland must be brought in line with European Union (EU) technical and sanitary standards.

Poland is currently undergoing a transition phase due to the structural changes in legislative process to reform its health care system.

The current PIS government has commenced a remodeling platform of the Polish health care delivery system which favors in establishing the national public hospital networks, thereby discarding the previous government's efforts to privatize the hospitals.

Moving forward, the number of existing and planned public-private partnerships (PPP) for greenfield hospital build may offer a strong basis for new capital purchasing models of imaging technology. Mergers and Acquisition (M&A) activity is allowing certain vendors to scale-up their capabilities and re-position their offerings in the Poland market and to bid competitively for tenders involving fleet-wide and multi-modality management service contracts.

