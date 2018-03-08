Countess of Wessex and President of Malta Welcomed to Open Malta Stock Exchange on International Women's Day

VALLETTA, Malta, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Maltese Stock Exchange today welcomed Her Royal Highness the Countess of Wessex, Sophie together with Her Excellency Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, the President of Malta to ring the trading bell and officially opened the trading session on International Women's Day.

HRH The Countess of Wessex participated of today's trading session as the Global Ambassador of 100 Women in Finance's Next Generation initiatives. 100 Women in Finance is a global network for women in the finance and alternative investments industries. Launched in 2001 it now operates across 22 financial centres, with Malta joining in 2016. As Global Ambassador, the Countess serves as an advocate for increased diversity in the financial services industry, and for raising the industry's visibility and appeal as young women consider career paths.

Joe Portelli, Chairman of the Malta Stock Exchange said, "We're honoured that Her Royal Highness the Countess of Wessex, on behalf of 100 Women in Finance, and Her Excellency the President of Malta have marked International Women's day with us by ringing the opening bell. Malta has a rich heritage as a successful, growing and inclusive financial services centre. We at the MSE recognise the importance of increasing gender diversity as a way of sustaining long-term prosperity of the sector."

