DNA Dynamics, Inc. Engages "Complete Advisory Partners" to Manage Investor Relations

DNAD Move Signals New Phase in Shareholder Communications

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2018 / DNA Dynamics, Inc. (OTC PINK: DNAD) announces today that it has signed a 12-month contract to engage Complete Advisory Partners, LLC to manage all incoming shareholder questions and comments.

The contract runs until February 2019 and is predominantly in place to deal with all incoming communications from investors, potential investors and existing shareholders. The contract covers contact via phone calls and emails as well as incoming comments and questions across the company's social media presence.

CEO, Carl Grant, commented that "In December 2017, we promised that we would sign an IR firm to handle all incoming calls from interested parties and, whilst we are late with bringing that to fruition, I feel now is the right time to sign the contract with Hank at CAP especially as we are about to update shareholders on our developments in the 'Crypto Space.'"

The Company will update their website and OTC Markets with relevant contact details on Monday 12th March for the new IR Company.

About DNA Dynamics, Inc.

Headquartered in Grandville, Michigan, and with operations in the UK, DNA Dynamics' business focuses building a sustainable and stable Crypto-currency ecosystem.

For more information please email info@dnadynamicsinc.com

SOURCE: DNA Dynamics, Inc.