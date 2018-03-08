Stephen Stone, chief executive officer of residential developer Crest Nicholson, disposed of 232,889 ordinary shares in the Surrey-based firm on Thursday, pocketing more than £1.1m in the process. Stone, who has been Crest Nicholson's chief executive since 2005, offloaded the shares with a price tag of 475p attached to each for a total transaction amount of £1,106,222.75. The shares Stone sold were issued on 27 February 2015, when certain Directors and PDMRs were granted options under the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...