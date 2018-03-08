AIM-listed alcohol wholesaler Conviviality was under pressure on Thursday after saying that adjusted earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation for the current year are likely to be around 20% below current market expectations. In an update on trading for the 52-week period ending 29 April 2018, the group said that the change in expectations reflects a "material error" in the financial forecasts of the Conviviality Direct business, which means the EBITDA for the current period ...

