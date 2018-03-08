Oil and gas exploration company Empyrean Energy is due to resume testing operations on the Dempsey well in California later this month, the company said on Thursday. Dempsey well operator Sacgasco Limited has given the green light for the commencement of further production testing following a review of existing results and data collected, leading to the creation of a new programme. This revised programme will allow for earlier than previously planned testing of shallower zones with extensive gas ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...