Unless Friday's US jobs report is very bad, Federal Reserve policymakers are quite likely to raise interest rates at their meeting later this month. Non-farm payrolls are expected to rise by almost 200,000 for February, the same as the month before. Average hourly earnings are forecast to rise 02% on the month, leading to annual growth easing to 2.8% from growth of 2.9% a month earlier. The unemployment rate has remained steady at 4.1% for the past four consecutive months but some economist see ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...