Drug development company SalvaRX Group offered a business update on Thursday, confirming significant progress for investees iOx Therapeutics and Intensity Therapeutics. iOsx Therapeutics, in which SalvaRX Group holds a 57% interest through its 94% owned subsidiary SalvaRX Ltd, has been granted US and EU patents for its iNKT agonist and hopes to conduct human trials in the near future. Furthermore, the company's probiotic IMM60 capsule is poised to enter the clinic this year in a collaborative ...

