Women's fertility mobile health product developer Concepta announced on Thursday that it has received ethics committee approval to start the user trial for its myLotus product in the UK. The AIM-traded firm said it engaged UK-based firm, the Clinical Trial Company, to manage the trial, which will be conducted in Rhyl, Wales. It said the trial was expected to begin in the next month, with 120 women testing the device for ease of use and clarity of instructions. Patient recruitment for the trial, ...

