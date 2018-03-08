Boeing expanded its commercial pilot development programme (PDP) on Thursday, adding Chinese carrier Okay Airways to its growing customer list, alongside recently-added customers Kunming Airlines and YTO Airlines. "This strategic cooperation deepens our relationship with Boeing, and allows us to lay a solid foundation for training and a steady stream of talent," said Okay Airways' chief executive Li Zonglin. "The Pilot Development Program offers pragmatic and effective training, with continuous ...

