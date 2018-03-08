

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - M&M's have launched three new limited-edition flavors, Crunchy Mint, Crunchy Raspberry and Crunchy Espresso. However, one of the flavor will be retained as a part of the flavor vote campaign.



Crunchy Espresso, Crunchy Raspberry, and Crunchy Mint will be available at grocery stores from April 1. Fans can taste them and vote on their favorite new M&Ms flavor through May 25. The fan favorite will be announced in August and available nationwide for 18-months.



