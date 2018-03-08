Picton Property Income Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

8 March 2018

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton' or the "Company')

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Director/PDMR Shareholding

In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (The Market Abuse Regulation), Picton Property Income Limited announces that the following beneficial holding of ordinary shares was acquired by Mr Andrew Dewhirst, a person discharging managerial responsibilities, on 8 March 2018.

4,500 ordinary shares at 86.44p representing 0.00083% of the Company's issued share capital. The shares are registered under Barclays Smart Investor.

Mr Dewhirst is the beneficial holder of a total of 28,500 ordinary shares, representing 0.00528% of the Company's issued share capital



The Company Secretary



Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Andy Le Page, 01481 745 001, team_picton@ntrs.com

Note to Editors

Picton is a property investment company established in 2005. It owns and actively manages a £674 million diversified UK commercial portfolio, invested across 51 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 December 2017). Through an occupier-focused, opportunity-led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk