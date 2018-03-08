Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2017 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from March 1, 2018 to March 7, 2018:

Transaction date Total daily volume

(number of

shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 01.03.2018 17,500 46.4961 813,682 BATE 01.03.2018 50,000 46.4866 2,324,330 CHIX 01.03.2018 32,500 46.4856 1,510,782 TRQX 01.03.2018 275,281 46.4316 12,781,737 XPAR 02.03.2018 19,055 45.7000 870,814 BATE 02.03.2018 69,647 45.6362 3,178,424 CHIX 02.03.2018 33,441 45.6956 1,528,107 TRQX 02.03.2018 290,295 45.5728 13,229,556 XPAR 05.03.2018 17,030 45.7201 778,613 BATE 05.03.2018 53,363 45.7175 2,439,622 CHIX 05.03.2018 31,305 45.7166 1,431,160 TRQX 05.03.2018 121,114 45.7144 5,536,657 XPAR 06.03.2018 8,500 46.2983 393,535 BATE 06.03.2018 29,000 46.2937 1,342,518 CHIX 06.03.2018 17,500 46.2996 810,243 TRQX 06.03.2018 64,194 46.2844 2,971,178 XPAR 07.03.2018 8,832 46.0179 406,430 BATE 07.03.2018 26,987 46.0230 1,242,023 CHIX 07.03.2018 17,876 46.0273 822,784 TRQX 07.03.2018 165,036 45.9795 7,588,273 XPAR Total 1,348,456 45.9789 62,000,467

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

