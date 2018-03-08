Free To Choose Media: The Price of Peace Feeds to Public Television Stations on March 23, 2018

New Documentary Examines Deterrence and Appeasement as a Means of Avoiding War

ERIE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2018 / How do we prevent war? How great is a price we willing to pay for peace? Can we use the lessons learned throughout history to extend peace into tomorrow? The Price of Peace: A Personal Exploration by Johan Norberg, which feeds on Friday, March 23, 2018, @ 1500-1600ET/HD04, investigates the use of deterrence and appeasement in an era of rogue nations and nuclear proliferation.

The one-hour documentary examines turning-point historical events to reveal hard-learned lessons - not only for the U.S. but for other cultures and countries as well, including:

an examination of the present day situation in Korea not only through the lens of North Korea's current nuclear capabilities and cross-border saber-rattling, but also with a cautionary tale of 1976 Korea Tree Incident from Brian Bishop, Major General, U.S. Air Force (RET) and former Deputy Chief of Staff, U.S. Command and U.S. Forces Korea and others who were there;

delving into the human side of the equation, including a vivid interview with the son of Lieutenant Colonel Stanislav Petrov, the Russian commander widely credited with averting World War III in 1983;

interviews with Falkland citizens and Sir Max Hastings, author and journalist about Argentina's ill-conceived invasion of the Falkland Islands;

linking together such diverse topics as pre-World War II Europe, where British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain proudly declares to a cheering crowd in 1938 that the Munich Agreement meant "peace for our time" - to the Masai tribe of East Africa and their use of deterrence to protect cattle, and thus their society.

Victor Davis Hanson, the author of Seductions of Appeasement , serves as a historical analyst through several incidents, such as the Falklands War, detailing conditions necessary to maintain peace and precisely identifying instabilities that can quickly escalate a peaceful situation to armed combat. Highly respected military, history, and foreign policy experts offer insights, as well.

Free To Choose® Media Executive Editor Johan Norberg asks the difficult question of what is the price society is willing to pay for peace?

The Price of Peace is a production of Free To Choose Media. Kip Perry is producer and co-director. Elan Bentov is writer/co-director/camera. Thomas Skinner and Bob Chitester are executive producers.

Major funding for The Price of Peace is provided by Robert and Marion Oster and L.E. Phillips Family Foundation. Additional funding was provided by Sarah Scaife Foundation and The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation, Inc.

About Johan Norberg

International commentator Johan Norberg is an author, presenter, and editor whose focus is globalization, entrepreneurship and individual liberty. He is the executive editor at Free To Choose Media and a senior fellow at the Cato Institute. He has authored several books, including his newest, Progress: Ten Reasons to Look Forward to the Future . His book In Defense of Global Capitalism , originally published in Swedish in 2001, has since been published in over twenty different countries. Norberg's articles and opinion pieces appear regularly in both Swedish and international newspapers, and he is a regular commentator and contributor on television and radio around the world.

About Free To Choose Media

Free To Choose Media produces thought-provoking public television programs and series, offering non-partisan, powerful stories that advocate for the well-being of every individual, as well as vibrant, fresh perspectives on a range of vital global and national issues. For more than 30 years, the Free To Choose production teams have traveled the world to explore topics such as the economic roots of the Arab Spring and the inspiring stories of entrepreneurs raising themselves and their communities out of poverty, and a look at how innovation and new technologies may be the answer to the world's growing energy needs. Headquartered in Erie, PA, Free To Choose Media is a television production initiative of Free To Choose Network, a global media company. For more information, visit the website at www.FreeToChooseMedia.org.

About WTTW Chicago

WTTW Chicago presents a wide array of ground-breaking content for the national public media system with series and specials on education, politics, public affairs, science, business, arts and entertainment, health and religion. WTTW Chicago's landmark series include Soundstage, featuring concerts by top pop and rock artists in an intimate concert setting; the popular cooking series, MEXICO - One Plate at a Time with Rick Bayless; and the new animated series Nature Cat, a co-production with Chicago's Spiffy Pictures which premiered nationwide in November 2015. WTTW Chicago has also served as the national presenting station for such programs as 1916 - The Irish Rebellion, in common with Mike Leonard, Curious Traveler, Dream of Italy, Islands Without Cars, Speakeasy, Vintage, the educational children's properties Mission to Planet 429 and UMIGO, the award-winning children's series WordWorld and many others. For more information, please visit wttw.com/national.

Contact:

Marjory Hawkins

mhwakins@hawkinspr.com

SOURCE: Free To Choose Media