Electrification Takes on Diesel at Powertrain Detroit

CARDIFF, Wales, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
- Powertrain Detroit organised by Automotive Megatrends takes place in Dearborn, MI on 15 March 2018
- Live Q&A with John German from ICCT
- Magna, Valeo and IAV to discuss the evolution of powertrain technology
- 20 speakers from OEMs, suppliers and other industry stakeholders
- FREE TICKETS for Automotive World site license holders and vehicle manufacturer employees
Powertrain Detroit returns to Michigan in March 2018, with the Automotive Megatrends event once again focusing on the developments in fuel efficiency and lightweighting essential for the cars of the future.
Featuring 200+ delegates and 20 high level speakers, Powertrain Detroit is the perfect opportunity to network with industry peers, hear presentations from leading industry stakeholders and join the debate shaping the cars and car industry of tomorrow.
https://automotivemegatrends.com/powertrain-detroit
The 2018 edition will open with a live Q&A session with John German, Senior Fellow and Co-Lead from The International Council on Clean Transportation.
The morning panel discussion takes a look into the future of engines, propulsion and emissions, with industry stakeholder sharing the stage to debate 'Powertrain evolution and the future of mobility'. The panel will feature:
- Ron Frawley, Director, Strategic Planning & Corporate Development, Magna Powertrain
- Matti Vint, Engineering R&D Director, Powertrain Systems, Valeo
- Chi La, Business Unit Director, Powertrain Controls and Calibration, IAV
The one-day event will also include presentations from:
- Steven Sherman, Senior Engineer, Energy & Environment, Novation Analytics
- Geoff Duff, Director Applications Engineering - North America, Honeywell
- James Moss, Product Manager - Fluids Components and Systems, Röchling Automotive
- Faiz Ahmad, Sr. VP & Global Business Head & Sriprakash DB, Chief Engineer - Powertrain Engineering, Hinduja Tech
- Patrick Lindemann, Vice President, Schaeffler
- Thomas Huettner, Chief Engineer - Engines, AVL
- Madhura Medikeri, Team Leader, Hybrid Controls and E-mobility, FEV
- Rebecca Shelby, Manager, Electrification Infrastructure Strategy and Standards, Ford Motor Company
- Mohamad Abdul-Hak, Manager, High Voltage Systems & Power Electronics, Mercedes-Benz
- Venkat Anandan, Research Scientist, Ford Motor Company
- Rakan Chabaan, Senior Engineer, HATCI
For more information and to obtain tickets for this unique conference, please go to https://automotivemegatrends.com/powertrain-detroit