SAVO Wins Gold In 2018 Stevie Awards For Sales & Customer Service

LAS VEGAS, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --SAVO, the leading provider of enterprise-grade sales enablement solutions, was presented with a Gold StevieAward for 'Best Sales Enablement Solution- New' in the Sales & Customer Service category in the 12th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals.The Stevie Awards organizes seven of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business AwardsSM and International Business Awards/b>.

This is the third consecutive year SAVO has been honored as a Stevie Award winner or finalist.

"We have made significant investments into the SAVO product portfolio, including a new technology back-end, front-end user interface, as well as new basic sales enablement capabilities through the acquisition of KnowledgeTree," said Jason Liu, Chief Executive Officer, SAVO Group. "We have added KnowledgeTree's advanced predictive analytics engine to SAVO's best-in-class prescription that over 1 million sellers turn to daily. This makes SAVO the only company offering a complete solution in the sales enablement industry," said Liu.

The awards were presented to honorees during a gala banquet on Friday, February 23 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV. More than 600 executives from the U.S.A. and several other nations attended.

More than 2,500 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide in seven specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in 89 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service and Customer Service Department of the Year; 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services and solution providers.

"All of our Stevie Award winners should be proud of their achievements. Independent professionals around the world have agreed that their accomplishments are worthy of our public recognition," said Stevie Awards president Michael Gallagher.

The Stevie Awards is just one more award SAVO is adding to their prestigious trophy case. Over the last 12 months, SAVO has been recognized as a Sales Tech Award winner, Smart Selling Top Sales Tool, 3X StevieAward Winner, Software & Technology Awards 2017 for Best Global Sales Enablement Platform and Ventana Research 2017 Digital Innovation Finalist. Recent placements in the Aragon and Gartner analyst reports validate the recognition with placements in the leaders quadrant (for Aragon) as well as inclusion in the November 2017 Gartner "Market Guide for Digital Content Management for Sales."

About SAVO

SAVO is the leader in the sales enablement market having pioneered the sales enablement category in 1999 and currently leading the consolidation of the space with its latest acquisition of KnowledgeTree. SAVO provides the most insightful, prescriptive and secure sales enablement platform for global use, delivering content to sellers within the context of their selling situation. With SAVO, companies achieve their revenue initiatives by aligning their sales, marketing and operations to work together with focus on the customer and greater results in the field. Learn about how more than one million sales and marketing professionals leverage SAVO today atwww.savogroup.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards atwww.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 12th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include HCL Financial Services, Rant & Rave, Sales Partnerships, Inc. and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

