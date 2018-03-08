Interserve shares surged more than 40% on Thursday afternoon, exerting a deep squeeze on one of the most shorted stocks on the London Stock Exchange. Emerald Investment Partners has been hoovering up the embattled outsourcer's debt, it was reported last weekend. Pubs tycoon Alan McIntosh has bought up £140m of Interserve's debt via his Emerald family office, the Telegraph revealed on Saturday, with the Punch Taverns co-founder snapping up loans from banks looking to reduce their exposure to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...