Ripple XRP Developers' New Project Value Ticket Coin Launches ICO for Blockchain Payment Solution

LONDON, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Value Ticket is a disruptive technology for the Online Sports Betting and Gambling Industry. Value Ticket Coin VTT is a Cryptocurrency payment solution powered by blockchain technology.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/652050/Value_Ticket_Coin_Logo.jpg )



Valueticketbet.com isa leadingsports betting platform offering the disruptive technology Value Ticket. Value Ticket offers a Live 'Cashout' feature called 'VT Cashout' on all sports, in real time and at any time on all betting markets, anywhere in the world in combination with real-time odds.

This new created technology handles multi-trillion data volume in seconds.

The Cashout Option lets you take the profit early if your bet is coming in, or get some of your stake back if your bet is going against you - all before the event you're betting on is over.

Value Ticket is changing how the player interacts with the betting ticket. Value Ticket is "Where the Player has the Power" at all times to catch wins on placed bets, ultimately bringing more excitement and engagement to the betting experience of the player.

The Value Ticket Coin VTT is the only accepted cryptocurrency coin for placing bets onValueticketbet.com.VTT Coin enables an extremely fast procedure for placing bets, deposits and withdrawals, all of which can be provided instantly to the player without costs.

Value Ticket Coin is created for all players in the betting world. Providing the blockchain technology to our core system in combination with Value Ticket Coins creates a completely new experience for the player.

A responsive interface on all mobile devices is available to reach all players globally. The multi language platform provides instant fast results and payouts of wins in seconds. Players are free to register and no fees are charged on deposits of withdrawals.

The Company plans to raise USD 40 million through its Pre-ICO and ICO to finalize the sports betting platform with wallet operations and the implementation of international white label partners ofValueticketbet.com.This also includes all regulatory licenses required for business operations.

Value Ticket's founders are a group of industry professionals whose experience range from online sports betting and gambling to tech developers.

The company's blockchain developers have worked on such high level projects as Ripple XRP. Experts in backend and frontend development, they finalized the implementation of Ripple's cryptocurrency services for banks and individual users.

Valueticketbet.com has sports betting and software technology industry specialists with the experience to execute and ensure the success of the platform. Our team consists of over 8 high class software architects with knowledge in all modern technologies, high level bookmakers with extensive work experience in sports betting, accounting experts with software knowledge in crypto programing as wallet operator, web designers and 24/7 full support team on IT, wallet and sportsbook services.

We are incredibly dedicated to one thing and one thing only. To deliver the most exciting and dynamic experiences possible in online sportsbetting.

The Pre-ICO starts February 28, 2018 at 0:00 AM GMT +1 and ends on March 29, 2018 at 11:59 PM GMT +1. In this premium stage investors are rewarded with an additional Bonus of + 30% on VTT Coins purchase. Initial token price is USD $1.

The ICO starts on March 30, 2018 at 0:00 AM GMT +1 and ends on May 28, 2018 at 11:59 PM GMT +1 with different bonus stages between 20% and 7%. The ICO will continue until the cap of60 million tokens is reached or 60 days has passed.

Our goal is to create a truly international sports betting platform, that will leverage the power of blockchain technology for processing payments using the Value Ticket Coin.

To participate in the world's biggest ICO sale for Online Sportsbetting and Gambling, please visit our website for more information and to stay connected with us athttps://valueticketico.com/

Valueticket - Where the Player has the Power! Valueticket



Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lv3adIAjWVQ&t=1s

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Value-Ticket-Coin-199579083951654/?ref=bookmarks

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ValueTicket

Email: support@valueticketico.com