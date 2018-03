WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After coming under pressure early in the session, shares of Cigna (CI) continue to see considerable weakness in afternoon trading on Thursday. Cigna is currently down by 10.9 percent after hitting its lowest intraday level in seven months.



The steep drop by Cigna comes after the health insurer announced an agreement to acquire pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts (ESRX) in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $67 billion.



