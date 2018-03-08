GoLookUp's advanced and comprehensive Background Check directory allows users to find out more about people in their lives and learn if they are telling the truth about themselves

Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2018) - Awareness for personal safety has increased over the past few years, as people all across America have been exposed to hard criminal news both online and offline. This awareness made it important to have a tool that will allow people to find out about the past of others in order to determine if they pose any sort of threat.

GoLookUp's advanced and comprehensive Background Check directory allows users to find out more about people in their lives and learn if they are telling the truth about themselves.

Access to Public Records in the USA

Finding out more about a person's past is possible with public records that detail what they were up to. The public records include various documents, such as criminal records, arrest records, contact information, personal information, birth records, marriage records and much more.

Conducting a people search through public records may take a long time because it requires going to the offices that hold the information and asking for access to them.



GoLookUp has set up a background check directory that finds accurate and detailed information about people within minutes in order to save users valuable time and money. The information is gathered by scanning billions of public records and compiling a full report based on the name of the person in question.

The information can reveal if a person had a violent criminal past, or if he is a registered sex offender. GoLookUp also allows users to conduct a sex offender search to find out if a certain person has a violent criminal past.

By providing a full background check about people, GoLookUp's background check lets users discover important information, and be cautious whenever necessary in order to protect themselves and their loved ones.





Figure 1

Cannot view this image? Visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5806/33393_a1520532987215_66.jpg

Related Links

GoLookUp

background check

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YEd8T2knTBc



Contact:

Nimrod Santo

admin@golookup.com

