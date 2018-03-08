Technavio market research company announces their latest report on gene therapy for ovarian cancer 2018-2022. The market research report provides a detailed study for ovarian cancer along with the pipeline landscape. It consists of a comparative analysis and indication analysis. The report also lists out the major regulatory authorities in different geographies.

Gene therapy for ovarian cancer market overview

Several types of cells within the ovary leads to ovarian cancer and has the lowest survival rate of all gynecological cancers. Epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC) is the most common type of ovarian cancer whereas ovarian low malignant potential tumor (OLMPT), germ cell tumor, and stromal ovarian tumor are some of the less common types.

The immunotherapy market for ovarian cancer has some commercially successful chemotherapy products. Chemotherapy is a combination of two or more drugs that is given after every 3-4 weeks and has a long-lasting aide/adverse effects. Studies have shown that chemotherapy can damage the blood-producing cells of bone marrow that results in blood related complications.

Gene therapy is expected to be one of the next big paradigm shift in pharmacology due to the extensive on-going research studies, both at academic and industry level.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for oncology, "Gene therapy is one of the most exciting approaches for the treatment of ovarian cancer. Replacement gene therapy is gaining attention as it has the potential to cure ovarian cancer and can be used as a promising option for long-lasting treatment."

Gene therapy for ovarian cancer segmentation analysis

The gene therapy for ovarian cancer is segmented on the basis of the type of ovarian cancer (ovarian cancer (unspecified), recurrent ovarian epithelial cancer, and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer) and RoA (intraperitoneal, intravenous, intratumoral, and unspecified).

The report also consists of companies that are actively involved in the development of gene therapy for ovarian cancer. Based on their financial status, the companies are segmented into Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3.

