Mineral resource company Keras Resources' investee Calidus Resources has completed a regional target generation study over its Warrawoona gold project, the company announced on Thursday. Following the completion of the study, mapping and geochemistry programmes are now underway at over 45 identified high priority targets at the Warrawoona project in Australia, with RAB and RAC drilling now scheduled for Q2 and Q3 of this year. Keras holds a 31% interest in Calidus through 217m shares, and also ...

