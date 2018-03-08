Apple has announced on Wednesday that it has found serious violations of labour and environmental policies after expanding its audit into staff conditions at its manufacturing activities. Apple found 44 "core violations" of its code of conduct in its annual 2017 supplier responsibility report, including 38 instances of falsified shift schedule data (nine cases in 2016) and employees forced to pay excessive fees to land a job, a practice that Apple banned in 2015. The company, which audited 756 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...