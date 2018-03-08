Technavio's latest market research report on the global aluminum honeycomb market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180308006093/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global aluminum honeycomb market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio analysts, the global aluminum honeycomb market will grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period. The increasing demand from the shipping industry is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Maritime transport is a major contributor to the world's economy as well as an essential mode of transport. 90% of the world trade is carried out by sea, and maritime transport is the most cost-effective mode of transport of raw materials and goods. The increasing demand for aluminum honeycomb from the shipping industry is principally due to the favorable mechanical properties of aluminum as a material. The use of aluminum honeycomb in ships contributes significantly in terms of lightweight, rigidity, recyclability, non-toxicity, energy efficiency, and insulation. For instance, the use of aluminum honeycomb in ships offers much more rigidity than other materials used in shipping such as foam core materials.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing preference for aluminum honeycomb materials in lightweight structures as one of the key emerging trends driving the global aluminum honeycomb market:

Increasing preference for aluminum honeycomb materials in lightweight structures

The increasing application of aluminum honeycomb in lightweight structures is major trend in the global honeycomb market. It is being used in electric, ultra-lightweight, and unmanned vehicles that are used as a mode of transport by people to travel from one place to another. Aluminum honeycomb is used to manufacture the floor and chassis of the pod and usually consists of composite panels. Aluminum honeycomb offers more strength to the entire structure of the vehicle while offering lightweight solutions when compared to other composite panels in these lightweight structures.

"The increasing focus on the production of electric and unmanned vehicles owing to the increased focus on the safety of customers and conservation of the environment is expected to drive the market of aluminum honeycomb in lightweight structures during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on metals and minerals

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global aluminum honeycomb market segmentation

This market research report segments the global aluminum honeycomb market into the following applications (aerospace, marine, defense, automotive, and construction) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The aerospace segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 29% of the market. The market share for this application is expected to increase more than 1% by 2022.

APAC was the leading region for the global aluminum honeycomb market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 40%. By 2022, APAC is expected to witness a market growth of more than 1%.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Celebrate Earth Day and clean energy with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all Energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March 18th March. OR Get 20% off on all Media and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180308006093/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com