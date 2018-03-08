Kat Von D Beauty Launches Pro Makeup Artist Program

The Only Professional Makeup Artist Program with a Cause

"After years of dreaming, I'm thrilled to announce that our Pro Program is finally here. From the beginning, my goal was to create a program that would inspire you, connect you to others and help make artistry cruelty-free."- Kat Von D

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kat Von D Beauty has long been a go-to for professional makeup artists to create high pigment, long-wearing looks. Now, Kat Von D is on a mission to make professional artistry cruelty-free by introducing the Kat Von D Beauty Pro Program, the only pro program with a cause.

Beginning March 1, 2018, makeup artists - students and established, alike - are invited to apply for membership in this exciting program. All accepted Pro Program members will receive an exclusive membership card and 30% discount on every product purchased on Katvondbeauty.com, so they can fill their kit with their favorite Kat Von D Beauty products, like Everlasting Liquid Lipstick, Lock-It Foundation, Tattoo Liner, and the Shade + Light Contour Palette. The first 5,000 Pro Program charter members will be rewarded with a luxe, limited edition welcome box featuring exclusive swag and two full-size artistry essentials (Tattoo Liner and Lock-It Concealer Creme in White Out).

With a Pro Program this special, you can be sure Kat added extra surprises! Kat Von D Beauty Pro Program membership benefits include:

30% discount on all Kat Von D Beauty products purchased through Katvondbeauty.com

Pro-only products and early access

Free US & International shipping to 123 countries with no minimum

Exclusive access to unforgettable members-only experiences

Pro Program members will also play an active role in helping make artistry cruelty-free: with every Pro order, Kat Von D Beauty will donate to an animal rights charity. In 2018, Kat has selected Mercy For Animals as charity of choice. Mercy For Animals, a cause close to Kat's heart, is an international non-profit animal advocacy organization dedicated to preventing cruelty to farmed animals and promoting compassionate food choices and policies.

"I've learned so much from them (Mercy for Animals) about how awesome and important becoming vegan is-for the animals, for humanity, and for the planet! The delivery of the message is smart, informative, honest, direct, and easy to follow. It speaks not only to the vegan community, but more importantly, to the non-vegan world." - Kat Von D

All details along with application criteria will be available onhttps://www.katvondbeauty.com/pro-program on March 1, 2018. Join the conversation by tagging @katvondbeauty and katvondbeautypro.

Vegan alert! All Kat Von D products are 100% Cruelty Free Forever. Made with love, not animals. Share your looks and find more inspiration at KatVonDBeauty.com, @KatVonDBeauty, KatVonDBeauty

ABOUT KAT VON D BEAUTY: LONG WEAR. HIGH PIGMENT. FULL COVERAGE.

Kat Von D Beauty was created and launched in 2008. Inspired by the inks of her world-famous tattoo shop, High Voltage Tattoo, Kat created an unstoppable, beloved makeup brand that specializes in long wear, high pigment, and full coverage beauty products that empower you to unleash your inner artist.

In her nonstop pursuit of creating the most perfect beauty products you've never imagined, Kat Von D tests and wears everything she makes, drawing endless inspiration from her experience as an artist, tattooer, musician, animal-rights activist, social media leader, and creator. Praised and cherished for her artistry, authenticity, innovation, and quality obsession, Kat Von D is one of the fastest-growing beauty brands in the industry.

As a passionate animal-rights activist, Kat Von D is committed to ensuring 100% Cruelty Free beauty and 100% Vegan makeup within her line. In recognition of her work, Kat was the recipient of the Animal Rights National Conference's Celebrity Animal Advocate Award and named Vegan Celebrity of the Year in 2017. Kat Von D Beauty has twice been awarded Best Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Company by peta2 in their Annual Libby Awards.

Kat Von D Beauty is distributed in 35 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, South East Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Scandinavia, the United Kingdom and Ireland -- exclusively at SEPHORA,Naimies, Debenhams andwww.katvondbeauty.com.

ABOUT KENDO

Based in San Francisco, CA, KENDO creates or acquires beauty brands and focuses on developing them into global powerhouses. The portfolio consists of Kat Von D Beauty, Marc Jacobs Beauty, OLEHENRIKSEN, BITE Beauty and Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. The name KENDO is a play on the phrase "can do."What characterizes KENDO is its dedication to product quality, innovation and authentic storytelling. Brands within the KENDO portfolio are distributed in 35 countries worldwide.