Technavio announces its latest market research report on the global atherectomy and thrombectomy devices marketfor the period 2018-2022, encompassing the recent developments in this market.

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous atherectomy and thrombectomy devices market research, to offer an up-to-date analysis of the market with regards to the innovations, current competitive landscape and latest trends and drivers, to provide new predictions for the forecast period.

The updated research report on the global atherectomy and thrombectomy devices market is an integral part of Technavio's cardiovascular devices portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the rapidly expanding cardiovascular devices sector. Some of the topics covered include LVAD, automated external defibrillator, intragastric balloons, and defibrillators.

Atherectomy and thrombectomy devices market: a market full of opportunities

Atherectomy devices are used to remove atherosclerotic plaques to clear blocked blood vessels. Atherosclerotic plaques are deposits of fats, calcium, or other substances inside the blood vessels. Thrombectomy devices are used to surgically remove thrombi (clot) from the blood vessels during the treatment of DVT.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "Growing Prevalence of PAD and DVT is a key driver, which is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market."

Topics covered in the previous report included the following:

Key regions

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Other features

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Competitive landscape

And more

Using its previous analysis as a starting point, Technavio's new report will re-evaluate the market with an eye for innovations in the field of atherectomy and thrombectomy devicesOwing to the rising burden of cardiovascular diseases, the cardiovascular devices sector is expanding at a rapid pace. Technavio is committed to remaining abreast of the latest developments to provide our clients with the opportunity to augment their bottom line.

