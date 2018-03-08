Technavio has announced its latest market research report on the global cigarette marketfor the period 2018-2022, providing the new insights on this popular market.

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous cigarette market research, offering an up-to-date assessment of the market in the context of new developments, recent trends, along with an analysis of present-day competitors. The report will also include new predictions for the forecast period based on a thorough understanding of the current market scenario.

The new research report on the global cigarette marketis an integral part of Technavio's retail goods and services portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the retail goods and services sector, providing strategic insights on various aspects of the industry. Some of the topics covered include office coffee service, luxury e-tailing, DIY, and sports bicycle.

Cigarette market: opportunity analysis

Cigarettes gained popularity back in the 1880s with the introduction of cigarette producing machines. However, in the modern era cigarettes are available in various sizes, flavors, as well as colors that attract consumers across demographics.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The increased focus on developing markets will emerge as a key driver for the growth of the market. The market will witness a massive foray into product innovations by manufacturers to increase their consumer base and expand their business."

Topics covered in the previous report included the following:

Key segments

Market segmentation by length

Market segmentation by end-users

Market segmentation by distribution channels

Key regions

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Other features

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Competitive landscape

And more

Using its previous analysis as a starting point, Technavio's latest report will re-evaluate the market with an eye for innovations in the cigarette market, along with latest developments in the competitive vendor landscape. The retail goods and servicessector experiences rapid changes based on consumer interest. Technavio keeps abreast with these changes to provide clients with insights that can help them make the right business decisions.

