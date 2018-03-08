Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of an updated report on the global green packaging market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment. It will also provide new forecasts based on the most up-to-date data available.

The upgraded research report on the green packaging market is an integral part of Technavio's packaging portfolio. Packaging plays a significant role in transportation and warehousing. It forms an important feature of the distribution chain. Some of the topics covered in this sector include alcoholic beverage packaging market, ambient food packaging market, food and beverage metal can market, and aluminum foil packaging market.

Market growth opportunities

Technavio's previous report on the global green packaging market was segmented across geographies such as Europe, the APAC region, North America, and the ROW. Europe dominated the market in 2015. Countries such as Germany, the UK, and Italy were the highest contributors. The primary reason which led to the growth of the green packaging market in Europe was the increasing demand for recycled packaging and recycled plastic products.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "Consumers demand for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging materials is on the rise, due to this, the players in the market are largely focusing on developing materials that can be recycled and have the traditional capabilities of friction, moisture, and heat resistance. Companies have come up with innovative designs such as the mushroom packaging, which uses mushroom mycelium and agricultural waste such as corn stalks and husks to create an alternative for foam packaging."

Technavio's new report on the global green packaging market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Emerging trends in the market

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global green packaging market for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be available within one week of purchase.

