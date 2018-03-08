French Entrepreneurs with Early Stage US Businesses Encouraged to Apply

Club 600 today announced a call for entries for the 10th French-American Entrepreneurship Award (FAEA), an annual startup competition. The Award, established in 2008, recognizes and supports French entrepreneurs launching businesses in the USA. This year, two startups will be selected to receive valuable in-kind prizes.

"We are proud to celebrate the 10th year of The French-American Entrepreneurship Award, and our history of honoring and supporting ambitious entrepreneurs who are breaking into the highly competitive American market," said Anne Busquet, Executive Director of FAEA. "We believe there is strong potential for exciting young businesses to thrive, and we are delighted to have the opportunity once again to foster their growth and development."

FAEA is open to company founders in business for three years or less who are fluent in both French and English. Eligible entries must offer a product or a service that is commercially viable on the American market with a demonstrated ability to generate revenues.

The first-place winner will receive a cash prize of $10,000. Both the first-place and second-place winner will receive coaching from CCE (Conseillers du Commerce Exterieur de France) Dreamstart following their successful 1234 formula; fully furnished office space in New York City for six months provided by Corporate Suites; a one year membership to the French-American Chamber of Commerce; and high impact media appearance and media coverage opportunities.

Winners will be announced at a special live ceremony on June 25, 2018, in New York City.

To apply, please visit http://www.faea-us.com/. The deadline is April 13, 2018.

Sponsors: The French-American Chamber of Commerce, Corporate Suites, JC Decaux, Deloitte, RATP Dev, Altour, Baron Francois, French Founders, Sorteer

Club 600

The Club 600 was established in 1985 by a group of French-speaking business executives in New York City. Their intention was to create a forum for the exchange of ideas and experiences among Francophones living in New York and to contribute to the development of economic, commercial and financial relations between French and American business entities. The Club continues the same mission and today is composed of senior managers and owners of US companies with more than 100 members in four chapters (New York, Miami, France and Mexico). The FAEA was created to honor the memory of one of its members, the late Dominique Mercier, a successful entrepreneur. www.club600.com.

