Cheyenne, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2018) - MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: MEDH) today announces we have successfully completed the acquisition of MJ Builders LLC as a Wholly Owned subsidiary valued at $1,000,000. This acquisition was completed by issuing 4,000,000 shares of Series B Preferred Shares, par value $0.001 and PPS of $0.25.

Mark Miller is the CEO of MJ Builders which serves as a licensed contractor in the state of Minnesota. In addition to building custom homes, MJ Builders also owns several rental properties (Residential & Commercial) which all are currently leased creating both a hard asset and revenue stream for shareholders. Mr. Miller also took over as the CEO, President, Director and the controlling shareholder of MEDH.

Ms. Roberton, former CEO shared, "Since our pharmaceutical business failed to become VAWD accredited, I have interviewed many businesses in search of just the right sector, business and management team to protect our investors. I am confident that the economy will continue to strengthen, unemployment will continue to decrease, and families will keep more of their money because of the new tax laws. Based on this, it makes perfect sense to enter the custom housing and construction sector."

Mr. Miller, the new CEO stated, "I was extremely excited when presented with this opportunity. As many of my close associates know, I have been actively looking for a public company that can take in my construction business and allow the aggressive expansion and growth that Shareholders deserve. The future is looking very bright!"

Follow us on Twitter @MedX_Holdings

For further information contact:

Mark Miller

(612) 615-9334

mjbuildersmn@gmail.com