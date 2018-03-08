Technavio has announced its newest market research report on the global IT training marketfor the period 2018-2022, providing the latest front-line insights on this dynamic market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180308006150/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global IT training market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous IT training market report, offering detailed market intelligence based on an analysis of the recent trends, market drivers, and challenges, to arrive at actionable insights for the forecast period.

The latest research report on the global IT training market is an integral part of IT spending by region and industryportfolio. Technavio reports encompass various regions, including APAC; EMEA, the Americas, BRIC nations and many others. Some of the topics covered include airport IT spending, healthcare information systems, big data spending in the financial sector and BFSI IT market in India.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

IT training market at a glance

IT training refers to the professional training offered by universities, enterprises, and non-formal professional institutes that comprise of B2C (business-to-consumer), B2G (business-to-government), and B2B (business-to-business) training. A number of institutions have begun to offer informal and social learning platforms to teach IT, which has changed the learning landscape over the past decade.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "These approaches are still in the initial stages as the penetration level is far from maturity. Many organizations realize that most of the learning takes place outside of a classroom, which will lead to the establishment of new IT learningenvironments, thereby augmenting the growth of the market."

Looking for the latest information on the global IT training market? Request a free sample

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Topics covered in the previous report included the following:

Key regions

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Other features

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Competitive landscape

And more

Using its previous analysis as a starting point, Technavio's new report will re-evaluate the market with an eye for new developments in the field of IT training, recent initiatives, and new competitors. The IT spendingsector is a very dynamic sector as is Technavio.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Celebrate Earth Day and clean energy with Technavio. Get 30% discount on all Energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March 18thMarch. OR Get 20% off on all Media and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180308006150/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com